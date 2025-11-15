Creamy, melty, tasty broccoli with cheese sauce - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

If you ever thought broccoli was boring, you need to try this broccoli with cheese sauce. Covered in a creamy, melty, and tasty homemade cheese sauce, after one bite I know you’ll make this side dish again and again. Ingredients 1 cup milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

1/8 cup butter or 1/4 stick

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 teaspoons salt – some is for the broccoli

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 bag broccoli florets – 16 ounces, or about two heads of broccoli Instructions Combine milk and cornstarch in a small saucepan and stir together with a whisk. Place over medium heat and cook, stirring constantly, until just boiling. Reduce heat to low and stir in the butter until melted. Add cheese, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and pepper, and stir constantly until cheese is melted and sauce is smooth and fully blended. Cover and set aside. Fill a medium saucepan 3/4 full with water and add the remaining teaspoon of salt. Heat over medium-high heat until it comes to a boil and then add the broccoli and boil until crisp-tender (about 4 to 5 minutes). Drain broccoli and place it in a serving bowl. Pour the cheddar cheese sauce over the steamed broccoli and serve warm.

