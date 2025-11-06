Delicious golden corn dogs - for the air fryer and deep fryer - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

You don’t have to wait until the next State Fair to enjoy a corn dog with this easy corn dogs recipe. In just 15 minutes you’ll be enjoying hot dogs wrapped in delicious cornbread batter and fried until golden. Ingredients 1.5 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup plain cornmeal

2 tbsp sugar

1.5 tsp baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1 tsp salt

1 egg

1 1/3 cup milk

8 weenies Instructions Fill the deep fryer with vegetable oil and heat to 375 degrees. In a large bowl, add 1 cup of flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt, and mix until well combined. Add in the wet ingredients (milk, egg, and optional honey) and stir well until smooth and well blended. Set aside. Place 1/2 cup of flour in a shallow dish or pie plate. Skewer each weenie on a wooden stick, then roll in flour, gently shaking off the excess. Fill a tall drinking glass with the corn dog batter. Dip each weenie into the glass of batter while holding the stick until completely submerged. Slowly pull it out of the batter and carefully lower it into the hot oil. Fry until golden brown (about 5 minutes). Drain on paper towels.

