Disney on Ice is back in eastern Idaho and two cast members are answering 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

Disney On Ice is returning to the Mountain America Center this weekend with the magical adventures of “Frozen” and “Encanto.” I stopped by the arena to ask two of the cast members some questions!

Here’s what I asked:

When did you start skating?

What is your favorite Disney movie?

Who do you play in the show?

Where is your favorite place you have visited skating?

What is something people might not know about Disney On Ice?

If you weren’t a skater what would you want to be?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

You can learn more about Disney on Ice and get tickets to the shows here.

Missed any of my previous interviews? Watch them all here. And if you have an idea of someone I should interview or just want to say hi, email me: emmy@eastidahonews.com.