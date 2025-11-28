Father and son rush to help a stranded mom on the Malad Pass — and are surprised for Feel Good Friday - East Idaho News

EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with Ashley and Ashley Outlet of Idaho Falls to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition.

We recently received an email about a father and son who stopped to help a woman in need on the side of the freeway. The message said:

My husband and I own and operate an asphalt maintenance company. I will sometimes drive his truck to SLC pulling a 1,000-gallon sealcoat tank on his flatbed trailer to go get more sealcoat from our supplier.

That was the case on August 4. I made good time down and had to wait at the suppliers for three hours. This made me late heading home. I also had my three daughters in tow – a 10-year-old and 7-year-old twins. We stopped in Malad for dinner and I had no idea what was going to happen next. It scared me REALLY bad.

I was headed up Malad Pass when I heard the loudest boom and my husband’s truck hood popped up like there had been an explosion, and black exhaust went everywhere. I coasted off the shoulder, got my girls out and to a safe spot. Then I proceeded to call roadside assistance. Guess what? They had no way to help me. I could drop my trailer and they would tow the truck, or leave the truck and tow the trailer.

I was getting more frustrated by the second, speaking with roadside assistance, when a kind guy pulled up and asked if I needed any help. I said,

‘Well, I think I blew the turbo boot on my husband’s truck.’ He grinned and said he had literally just finished fixing one of those. He introduced himself as Casey and his son as Roper.

Casey quickly popped the hood on the truck and asked me, ‘Do you have any duct tape and a 12mm socket?’ I went to the back and found both of those in my husband’s toolbox under the seat. He grinned even bigger and said, ‘I knew I liked you!”

He got that boot off and wrapped it with duct tape SOOO good. I swear he is MacGyver undercover. He told me it probably wouldn’t hold all the way back to Shelley. Casey and Roper followed me to Downey so that I could coast down the old Highway and avoid any danger down Malad Pass. He gave me his phone number and told me to call him if anything came up or if I needed help, and he would come right away.

By the time I got to Downey, he had called every shop from Pocatello North to help track down parts. He REALLY went out of his way to help me (a frazzled mom) and stranger out. He double-checked that duct-taped boot and told me to go 60mph and get off in Pocatello to drive home through Fort Hall on Highway 91, again to avoid any danger.

I was able to make it to Blackfoot where my husband met me with the needed truck parts and we made it safely home. I called and thanked Casey and Roper. I offered to Venmo them for their time and help. They refused my offer. I still cannot get over what kind and generous people they are, and were to me and my girls on that day. Father and son heroes! My husband also wants to express how thankful he was for those good men who stopped, took time out of their day and helped his wife and daughters (because he was out at the INL when it happened), and fixed that turbo boot good enough to get them from Downey to Blackfoot on duct tape.

We were able to track Roper and Casey down and surprise them for Feel Good Friday. Check out the video in the player above!