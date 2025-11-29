Flavorful cinnamon-roasted almonds - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

These cinnamon-roasted almonds are a simple yet flavorful treat, combining the warmth of cinnamon and the sweetness of sugar with the crunch of roasted almonds. Perfect for snacking or gifting, they’re easy to make and can be stored for weeks in an airtight container. Ingredients 1 egg white large

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 cups whole almonds

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt Instructions Preheat oven to 250°F (120°C). Lightly grease a 10×15-inch jellyroll pan or a large cookie sheet. In a large bowl, lightly beat the egg white. Add the vanilla extract and continue to beat until the mixture is frothy but not stiff. Add the whole almonds to the bowl and stir until they are well coated with the egg mixture. In a separate small bowl, mix together the granulated sugar, light brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt. Sprinkle the sugar mixture over the almonds, tossing to ensure they are evenly coated. Then, spread the almonds in a single layer on the prepared jellyroll pan. Place the pan in the preheated oven and bake, stirring occasionally, for about 1 hour or until the almonds are golden brown and no longer wet. Once baked, allow the almonds to cool completely. Store them in an airtight container to keep them fresh. Note : Store in airtight container for 2-3 weeks at room temperature. They can be refrigerated to extend freshness for up to a month.

