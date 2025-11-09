Garden City man dies in crash that left trucks ‘engulfed in flames’ - East Idaho News

ELMORE COUNTY (Idaho Statesman) — A two-vehicle crash left one person dead and another hospitalized after both vehicles caught fire Saturday afternoon in Elmore County.

A 55-year-old Texas man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck with an attached travel trailer east on Interstate 84 when he crossed the center line at about 2:12 p.m., Idaho State Police said in a Saturday night news release.

His truck collided with a Chevrolet Silverado truck in the westbound lane near Mile Post 110, just north of Hammet, the release stated.

“Both vehicles became fully engulfed from the collision,” police said. Police said the 29-year-old Garden City man driving the Chevrolet died from his injuries at the scene.

The Ram driver was taken to a hospital by air ambulance.

I-84 was blocked for more than three hours as law enforcement worked the scene. Idaho State Police are investigating the accident. The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office assisted the agency.