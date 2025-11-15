Giving Machine debuts in eastern Idaho with day of festivities - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK – For the first time ever, the Giving Machine has officially come to eastern Idaho.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Pocatello Communication Council held a grand opening event for the Giving Machine on the Idaho Central Credit Union headquarters in Chubbuck. The Giving Machine is a part of the church’s Light The World initiative, which has been held every Christmas season since 2016. It allows people to spread joy by donating to charitable causes.

“I hope that you’ll be touched by the Spirit of the giving machines and be able to come and participate and support these amazing nonprofits that we have selected this year,” said Sherri Matson, the director of the Pocatello Communications Council.

Sherri Matson addressing the crowd. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The Giving Machine won’t stay in Chubbuck for the entire Christmas season. It will move to Hemming Village in Rexburg from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14 and then to the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls from Dec. 15 to Jan. 1.

Troy Dye, media specialist for the Pocatello Communication Council, explained to EastIdahoNews.com that the Giving Machine works similarly to a vending machine. But rather than buying snacks or treats, people donate to local nonprofit organizations.

This year, there are 126 machines spread out across the world. It’s rare for communities the size of the Pocatello/Chubbuck area to have a Giving Machine sent to them, Dye said.

“They’re usually in really large cities (and) metropolitan areas, so it was unusual for us to be able to receive a giving machine,” Dye said. “We really feel like people in our community are some of the most giving people throughout the world.”

Dye said that Matson was the driving force behind applying for and receiving the Giving Machine. The council hopes to receive a machine again next year.

Matson introduced the Wehrli family at the event, and explained why they were selected as the first ones to donate in eastern Idaho. Matson recognized Lisa Wehrli as someone she once taught in young women’s classes when she found a Facebook post written by her.

Matson read the post, where Lisa recounted her memory of her son, Bridger Wehrli, making a donation through a Giving Machine for the first time. Bridger passed away on April 27.

“I don’t know who decides when and where the Giving Machines will be placed, and I’m pretty sure they weren’t thinking about me when they decided. But I know that someone was,” reads Lisa’s post.

The Wehrli family makes their donation. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

After the Wehrli family made their donation, the festivities of the day started with local singing group Mercy River taking the stage. There are performances planned throughout the day until 9 p.m. and the event is open to the public.

More festivities will be held while the Giving Machine is in Chubbuck, with different organizations holding them on different days. People can access schedules to see what’s planned on different days by clicking here.

EastIdahoNews.com saw a number of local and state officials at the grand opening, including Governor Brad Little, Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, and Pocatello City Council Member Dakota Bates.

“What I am most excited about is who this money is actually going to. This is money that’s going to go directly into our community. These are nonprofits that need more support from everyday people, and what an easy way to do that,” Bates said.

Governor Brad Little at the Giving Machine grand opening. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

The nonprofits in the Pocatello/Chubbuck area benefitting from the Giving Machine are:

Aid for Friends

Bannock Youth Foundation

Bright Tomorrows

SEICAA

United Way

People will also be able to donate to Right to Play and Care USA, two global charities. The campus will be open for people to come and donate from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. until the machine leaves.