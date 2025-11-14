Grand jury indicts four in alleged murder cover-up near local boat dock - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A grand jury has charged four individuals in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near a boat dock in June.

Brittnie Lynn I Schennum, 33, of Idaho Falls, Megan Lynne Paz Warrick, 35, of Idaho Falls, Jonathan Terry Warrick, 31, of Idaho Falls, and Jarrod Thomas Sisneros, 30, of North Folk, Idaho, have been charged with felony accessory, willfully withholding or concealing knowledge of a felony from a peace officer and felony conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

The grand jury proceedings are not open to the public, and no affidavits of probable cause have been filed, meaning there is little detail about the incident in court records.

The shooting

EastIdahoNews.com reported on June 23 on the shooting death of a 34-year-old man, Daniel William Leary, near the West Snake River Boat Ramp.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to North River Road at around 7:15 a.m. after a report came in of a man found with a gunshot wound.

Shooting near the West River Road Boat Ramp. | Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The man, later identified as Leary, was taken to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries.

Court records

According to the indictment, the four who have been charged knew who had committed the crime of first-degree murder — and they withheld that knowledge from police.

In crime stories, EastIdahoNews.com typically only releases names of people who have been formally charged. The person accused of killing Leary in court documents has not yet been charged in connection with the incident. We will post that defendant’s name once charges have been filed against that individual.

The second count states the four had conspired to commit aggravated battery against another person on June 23.

Sisneros was arrested in July near Big Timber, Montana, and was a person of interest in Leary’s death.

Jonathan and Megan Warrick, Sisneros and Schennum are scheduled to appear before District Judge Michael Whyte for an arraignment at 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 24.

Though they have been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean they committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.