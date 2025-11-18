Grandma’s old-fashioned sweet potato casserole - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

It’s not Thanksgiving without my Grandma’s old-fashioned sweet potato casserole recipe. The tender mashed sweet potatoes are topped with the most scrumptious and buttery brown sugar and pecan topping. Everyone will come back for seconds! Ingredients 4-5 medium to large sweet potatoes

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup salted or unsalted butter

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 cup sweetened flaked coconut Topping 1 cup light or dark brown sugar

1/2 cup butter at room temp

1 cup flour

1 cup pecans Instructions Peel and slice sweet potatoes. Place in pot, cover with water, bring to a boil over medium-high heat, and cook until fork-tender. Drain well and place in a large bowl. Add butter and beat until smooth. Add in vanilla, sugar, and cinnamon. Beat again until well combined. With the mixer going, add in eggs, one at a time. Stir in the coconut. Spoon this sweet potato mixture into an 8×8 casserole dish and bake at 350 for 20 minutes. To make the topping While the casserole is baking, place flour and brown sugar in a medium bowl and stir together. Cut in butter with a long-tined fork until well incorporated and then stir in the pecans. After 20 minutes, remove the casserole from the oven and sprinkle the crumble topping evenly over the top. Return to the oven and bake until golden brown (30-40 minutes).

