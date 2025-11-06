 Harwood Elementary School closed again Thursday following plumbing issue - East Idaho News

How you voted

Get election results here

Submit a name to Secret Santa
SCHOOL CLOSED

Harwood Elementary School closed again Thursday following plumbing issue

  Published at
EastIdahoNews.com Staff

EastIdahoNews.com staff

Harwood Elementary School Side- Rigby
Harwood Elementary School | EastIdahoNews.com file photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

RIGBY — Harwood Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday due to residual water and moisture following a recent plumbing issue.

Although the pipe has been repaired, Jefferson School District 251 says additional time is needed to ensure the building is safe and fully dry for students and staff.

Classes are scheduled to resume on Friday.

Other schools are not impacted by the closure.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION