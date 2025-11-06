Harwood Elementary School closed again Thursday following plumbing issue - East Idaho News

Harwood Elementary School closed again Thursday following plumbing issuePublished at
RIGBY — Harwood Elementary School will remain closed on Thursday due to residual water and moisture following a recent plumbing issue.
Although the pipe has been repaired, Jefferson School District 251 says additional time is needed to ensure the building is safe and fully dry for students and staff.
Classes are scheduled to resume on Friday.
Other schools are not impacted by the closure.