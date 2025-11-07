'He’s the legs, I’m the eyes': Brothers who depend on each other get unexpected surprise from a Secret Santa - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Today we are in Rigby, where two brothers have built a life defined not by what they’ve lost, but by how they lift each other up — sometimes quite literally.

When Troy was 11 years old, his world changed in an instant. On his birthday, he suddenly lost feeling in his arm, and within 30 minutes, he was on life support — paralyzed from the neck down. Doctors diagnosed him with Transverse Myelitis, a rare neurological disorder that attacks the spinal cord.

Troy eventually regained some movement and refused to let his diagnosis define him. Once a gifted athlete, he adapted his love for sports by joining the University of Arizona Wheelchair Rugby Team.

Nearly two decades later, he continues to face life with optimism, humor, and an unshakable spirit.

Troy shares an apartment with his brother Trent, his lifelong supporter and caretaker. Trent lifts, carries, and helps his brother with everything he can. They have said, “Trent is the legs and Troy is the eyes.”

That phrase took on deeper meaning when Trent was diagnosed with Best Eye Disease, a genetic condition that left him legally blind. Despite the setback, the brothers remain each other’s anchor.

Neighbors say the two are a fixture in their apartment complex. Troy, the extrovert, loves to bake treats and share them with the neighborhood kids, while Trent, soft-spoken and steady, makes sure his brother never misses out on life.

Our Secret Santa heard about the brothers and decided to step in with a Christmas gift the brothers will never forget.

Check out the surprise in the video player above!