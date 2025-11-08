Idaho general manager guilty of income tax evasion - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

SANDPOINT — A general manager from Sandpoint is on probation and must pay restitution after he embezzled money from his employer and failed to file income tax returns.

Brandon Beauregard pled guilty to grand theft, income tax evasion, and vehicle title fraud in the Bonner County District Court. Beauregard received a five-year sentence, but the Court suspended imprisonment and placed him on five years of probation. The Court required him to serve 60 days in jail and ordered him to pay restitution of more than $18,800 to the Tax Commission and over $418,800 to his former employer.

While working as a general manager from 2019 to 2021, Beauregard exploited his position to embezzle money from his employer. Beauregard’s responsibilities included bookkeeping and handling bank deposits, which allowed him to conceal his illegal activities.

According to the Tax Commission, Beauregard willfully evaded Idaho income tax for the years 2019 through 2021. He failed to report over $455,000 of embezzled and earned income.

“The law requires taxpayers to report every source of income, including illegal ones,” said Tax Commission Chairman Jeff McCray. “Concealing or intentionally misreporting earnings on a tax return is fraudulent.”

The Tax Commission discovers tax crime by routinely analyzing tax returns, conducting tax audits, and through tips from law enforcement, other state agencies, and the public.

To report tax crime, email the Tax Commission’s fraud unit at fraud@tax.idaho.gov or complete the online fraud referral form at tax.idaho.gov/fraud. You can choose to remain anonymous.