If you get a call saying you've missed a court date and need to pay money, it's a scam - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies are warning the public of a familiar scam that is once again hitting our area relating to missing jury duty or court appearances.

Throughout the past several hours, deputies have received multiple reports of this scam. It involves suspects telling would-be victims they missed a court or jury hearing in the Federal Court System and must pay money to avoid arrest. Victims typically do not have any knowledge of or receive any notice of a court hearing or jury duty, and suspects are typically very aggressive in their conversation to convince them they will be arrested. Additionally, victims are sent realistic looking documents via text with labels like “United States Courts,” “Office of the Attorney General,” the FDIC logo, and extensive complicated language describing the method of receiving payment for court proceedings.

Language in these documents is lengthy and vague in purpose, but supports the suspects directions for specific and non-negotiable means to pay in order to avoid arrest. The specific means of payment typically requires the victims to pay through various cryptocurrency machines, digital apps, QR codes to unverified accounts, or money cards purchased at a retail store.

With this particular scam, there are several indicators the public should be aware of:

The suspect caller portrays themselves as Law Enforcement or Court Personnel tied to the Federal Courts, and in some recent reported cases refer to the United States Courthouse in Helena, MT.

Suspects demand victims utilize what is described as a “Secure Federal Terminal System” to deposit cash, cryptocurrency, “US Digital Currency” or other monies into a “FDIC Trust Account”; all of which is to avoid the possibility of arrest and none of which is process of any court system.

Documents sent to victims contain lengthy complicated language with various logos, seals, names, and signatures meant to appear as official documents but do not contain any actual victim or court hearing information. Logos and government entities referenced would not be connected with each other on actual court documents, are not typically official logos or information contained on actual court documents but are made to look as if their function is linked in an official capacity.

If you receive a suspicious call claiming you have missed a court hearing or have a fine related to something you are not already unaware of, immediately be suspicious of the source of the call. Be especially suspicious if you are instructed to pay a fine or penalty using cryptocurrency, digital cash apps, or money cards.

Never share your personal and financial information over the phone to unknown or unverified sources.

There are many legitimate reasons Law Enforcement or Court Personnel contact people by phone, but none of those reasons would lead to soliciting money over the phone to avoid arrest, especially using an uncommon and unverifiable means. Verifying if you have a legitimate matter to discuss with Law Enforcement or Court Personnel can be easily done by hanging up and contacting the entity directly.

Resources and information about these and other scams can be found by visiting a website run by the FBI to collect and investigate internet and online fraud. If you have suffered financial loss due to one of these scams, contact your local Law Enforcement to make a report.