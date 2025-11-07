Infant found dead at Utah daycare, police say - East Idaho News

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KSL.com) — Police are investigating the death of a 3-month-old infant at a West Valley City day care on Friday.

Officers were called out to an in-home daycare in the area of 2800 S. Saris Circle about 1:30 p.m., West Valley police reported on social media.

“The day care operator reported that a 3-month-old infant was discovered not breathing during a nap,” the release said.

Police said their officers performed CPR until emergency personnel arrived.

The child was taken to a hospital, where further lifesaving measures were performed but were unsuccessful, police said.

Police said the child showed no “visible indications of trauma.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.