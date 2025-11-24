Jim Bridger's early exploration of eastern Idaho, and his turbulent relationship with Latter-day Saint leader - East Idaho News

Jim Bridger was an early mountaineer and explorer of the Pacific Northwest. He explored areas that now include Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.

Throughout his life, he had friendly associations with many groups, including members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He settled the Salt Lake Valley before they arrived and expressed concerns to Brigham Young about their ability to plant crops. This initial friendly association eventually ended in a falling out.

On this episode of “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson interviews Bill Markley, the author of a new book titled, “The Life and Times of Jim Bridger.” They discuss this turbulent relationship.

Jim Bridger, left, an early explorer of the American West, is the focus of a new book by Bill Markley. | Courtesy photos

Markley also addresses Bridger’s chaotic upbringing, what led him to become an explorer and the popular belief that Bridger is one of two men that left Hugh Glass, another mountaineer, for dead after Glass was mauled by a grizzly bear. Although the mauling actually happened, history isn’t clear about Bridger’s involvement.

If you enjoy history about the American West, this is an episode you don’t want to miss.

