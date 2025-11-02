Life-changing surprise: Secret Santa brings hope to family of 8-year-old conjoined twins - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Chelsea and her husband Nick Torres have never been the kind to ask for help. They juggle work, doctor appointments, therapy sessions, and family life — all while making sure their four children, ages 12, 8, and 5, feel loved and special.

But with two of those children — 8-year-old conjoined twins Callie and Carter — daily life requires more than just dedication. It requires transportation that can safely and comfortably accommodate a non-collapsible wheelchair.

Conjoined twins are extraordinarily rare — occurring in only one in every 50,000 to 60,000 births. And of those, only about 5 to 25% survive past birth.

The family’s current vehicles aren’t reliable. Every few months, when the twins need to travel from their Blackfoot home to Salt Lake City for medical appointments, Chelsea and her husband are forced to rent or borrow a van.

Secret Santa heard about their story and knew he had to step in. We caught up with the Torres family and dropped off a big surprise! Check it out in the video player above.