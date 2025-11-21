Local man charged after he was allegedly found having sex with 16-year-old girl - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a call to 911 detailed how he was found having sex with an underage girl.

Jose Luis Silvas of Idaho Falls was charged with one felony count of statutory rape, which carries a potential punishment of up to life in prison.

According to court documents, at around 6 a.m. Thursday, a call was made about a sexual assault in progress.

The reporting party had told dispatch that they had found Silvas having sex with the 16-year-old girl.

Once deputies arrived at the residence, they met with the reporting party, who told them that she had woken up to Silva’s alarm, but found he was not in bed.

Upon finding Silvas, she saw that he was having sex with the girl and saw that there were no attempts to resist Silvas. The reporting party slapped Silvas and left the room to call 911.

Silvas was detained, and detectives interviewed the 16-year-old girl, who reported that she had consensual sex with Silvas.

Silvas is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 2 before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert at 1 p.m on Dec. 2.

Though Silvas has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.