Looking back: Prisoners trick deputy and escape; hikers find frozen body lying on trail - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Nov. 3 to Nov. 9 in east Idaho history.

1900-1925

BINGHAM COUNTY — Two prisoners escaped from the Bingham County Jail after tricking the deputy sheriff, The Bingham County News reported on Nov. 3, 1922.

The prisoners had been given a “fine dinner” by some of their friends, and fruit was part of the meal. Once they got the meal, they asked Deputy Burnett to go into their cell for a treat.

The deputy went inside the cell, and as he entered, he didn’t lock the door behind him. The two men immediately rushed through the door and ran up the stairs. When Burnett got to the outside door, the prisoners were nowhere to be seen.

After a 24-hour search, the fugitives had not been found. The escaped prisoners were John W. Casey, who was sentenced the previous week by Judge Adair to serve 60 days in the county jail for bootlegging, and Mead Thomas, who was bound over to the district court on a charge of stealing a car.

1926-1950

MALTA — A Burley man was found dead near his ranch east of Malta, The Burley Herald reported on Nov. 3, 1927.

Samuel Price was found dead by one of his neighbors. Price had left Harry Shaw’s house in Malta at 9 a.m. to feed some animals on his farm about 20 miles away.

He had apparently waved to one of his friends when he was close to arriving at his farm around 12:30 p.m. The article said it was evident he fed the animals, and his tracks show he returned to his horse to head back to the Shaw ranch when he died. His body was brought to Burley, where an inquest was going to be held.

Price was born in Paradise, Utah, on July 27, 1885. He was married on Sept. 14, 1918, and he and his wife had two children. At the time of his death, his children were eight years old and four years old.

Price lived in Burley for several years and was “well and favorably known here.” He had been active in church work and had many friends, who the paper said would miss him and who sympathized with his young widow.

1951-1975

IDAHO FALLS — A woman failed her driver’s test after she hit a parked car during it, the Idaho Falls Post Register reported on Nov. 5, 1951.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office report said Mrs. Maude Jacobson, of Irwin, was driving with Joe Landon, the driver license tester, when she reportedly failed to negotiate a turn. Her car smashed into a parked car.

George Standen, special deputy sheriff in charge of examinations, said Jacobson was given a failing mark and offered the opportunity to try again. He said Jacobson was “in a nervous state of mind.”

The car she was driving suffered damage to the right front headlight, grill and fender. She dented the left rear fender of the car she hit.

1976-2000

POCATELLO — Hikers found a frozen body lying along a trail in the Mink Creek area 10 miles south of Pocatello, the Idaho State Journal reported on Nov. 9, 1977.

Bannock County Sheriff’s detectives had not positively identified the body of the young man, but a wallet containing identification and some cash was found nearby. It wasn’t clear if the wallet belonged to the victim.

Blood-soaked clothing worn by the victim indicated the man, estimated to be in his early or mid-20s, may have been shot near the heart. An autospy was going to be performed to determine the cause of death.

Hikers discovered the body around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday along the Moonlight Trail. The hikers told officials they shouted at the man when they first saw him to ask if he was alright. They then notified authorities.

The man was wearing a blue jacket, jeans and hiking boots. Officers found a .38-caliber pistol about a quarter of a mile farther up the trail. Chief Deputy Shirley Gameson declined to comment on whether the weapon was responsible for the man’s death.