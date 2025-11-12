New gym in Ammon offering $1 memberships for a limited time - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Fit 1, a gym open 24/7 to its members, is celebrating the opening of its newest location.

The company’s fourth location opened near McDonald’s, off Ammon and Lincoln Road, on Tuesday. It will have an official grand opening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wyatt Sutton, one of the business’s five owners, tells EastIdahoNews.com they’re offering $1 memberships for the first two weeks.

“There’s definitely an incentive to sign up in the first couple of weeks while we’re getting up and running,” Sutton says. “It’s a good opportunity to come and check it out.”

A variety of activities will take place during the grand opening.

Free soda and cookies will be available, along with multiple raffles and prizes.

“We’ve got a couple of weight-lifting challenges (in store),” Sutton says. “It’ll be more of an event rather than just people showing up at the gym to work out.”

Fit 1 opened in Rexburg inside the old Sears building in 2021. It opened in Rigby the following year, and a 15,000-square-foot building recently opened in Twin Falls.

At 16,000 square feet, the Ammon building is the company’s largest location.

Sutton says it also includes more weightlifting machines and equipment.

“The men’s and women’s locker room have their own sauna. We’ve got two red light therapy beds, tanning beds. We’ve got two massage chairs for recovery,” he says.

Equipment at Fit 1 in Ammon. | Courtesy Wyatt Sutton

Sutton says working out and being healthy seem to be growing trends. He isn’t sure what’s causing it, but he’s glad to provide a space for people to do it.

It’s one factor he attributes to the company’s growth, and he looks forward to serving customers of all fitness levels.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve never been to the gym or are a gym junkie; we’ve tried to create a space where everyone feels welcome and comfortable,” says Sutton. “We love the business model … and doing something that has a positive effect on people’s lives.”