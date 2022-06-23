Biz Buzz: New 24-hour gym opening in Rigby

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

RIGBY

High-end fitness center in Rigby opening under new name, ownership

Wyatt Sutton, second from left, and his business partners at Fit 1. | Courtesy Wyatt Sutton

RIGBY – A high-end fitness center in Rigby is changing hands and opening under a new name.

Wyatt Sutton and his four business partners — Caleb Fullmer, Daniel Chiddix, Ace Merrill and Chase Lewis — bought The Alley at 263 South State Street in March. The former training gym for athletes will reopen as a 24/7 fitness gym for public use on July 7. It’s called Fit 1.

Sutton tells EastIdahoNews.com that the renovated building will be opening with new equipment and other amenities for customers.

“It’s got both men’s and women’s saunas. It’s got a tanning bed, a bunch of cardio machines, free weights and weight machines,” Sutton says. “The equipment arrives next week, and so that’s what we’re shooting for — July 7.”

A grand opening celebration is being planned for that same week, which will include some specials and an open house.

Sutton and his team opened Fit 1 inside the old Sears Hometown Store in Rexburg in December. Sutton says it took off quicker than they expected, which prompted them to look for a place to open another location.

RELATED | Biz Buzz: New gym opening in Rexburg’s old Sears building

“We had connections with the owner in Rigby, and we felt Rigby would be a great location just because there’s not a lot of gyms available. The timing was good for (the owner) to sell, so we decided to go for it and hope that it works out as well as Rexburg did,” says Sutton.

RELATED | Old Rigby bowling alley transformed into state-of-the-art gym

Mike and Sarah VanSteenkiste, who own Kelly Canyon ski resort in Ririe, opened The Alley in 2017 after renovating the shell of the old dilapidated bowling alley, which began operation in 1959.

Sutton says it’s been fun to get to know people in Rexburg, and he’s excited for the same opportunity in Rigby. He’s looking forward to opening the business’s second location in eastern Idaho.

Fitness equipment inside the Rexburg location. Similar amenities will be available at the Rigby location. | Courtesy Wyatt Sutton

“We’re all southeast Idaho kids, and so to expand into another community — we’re excited to get to know community members,” says Sutton. “People love using new equipment. A clean, fun atmosphere is what we’ve created in Rexburg and hope to do the same in Rigby.”

Memberships at Fit 1 will start at $29 a month.

Visit the Instagram page for more information.

BIZ BITS

Rexburg man wins $50,000 on popular game show for his invention

REXBURG – Adam Stock, founder of Cargo Made-EZ, took home $50,000 as the winner of the third season of Bloomberg Television Network’s “2 Minute Drill.”

Hosted by investor David Meltzer, “2 Minute Drill” features five contestants who have two minutes to make a successful pitch to a panel of judges, with $50,000 being awarded to the winner.

RELATED | BYU-I student to appear on popular game show after winning $25,000 for his invention

During his pitch, Stock demonstrated his motorized strap system that integrates into truck beds and flat-bed trailers to help prevent theft, liability and cargo damage.

“Winning this season’s ‘2 Minute Drill’ will help scale my company through funding manufacturing equipment and CAD software,” Stock said. “I am grateful to Boise Entrepreneur Week for providing an incredible opportunity to position my company for success.”

Zions Bank donates $750 to local food pantry

SHELLEY – Zions Bank presented a $750 check to Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry to support the purchase of its facility.

The donation was presented to the pantry’s director Jenn Worlton by Community Banking relationship manager Kyle Jensen on June 22.

Heart 2 Hand Bingham Food Pantry’s mission is to help alleviate hunger, increase self-sufficiency and instill hope for a better community. Purchasing the facility will help the organization continue to serve approximately 40 families each week in Shelley, Firth and the surrounding area.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Local hospital rebranding with new name, logo

Need a garage door installed or repaired? This guy wants to help

Biden calls for 3-month suspension of gas and diesel taxes



Beehive Credit Union announces annual picnic