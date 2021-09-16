Biz Buzz: New gym opening in Rexburg’s old Sears building

Do you want to know what’s happening in the eastern Idaho business scene? We’ve got you covered. Here is a rundown of this week’s business news across the valley.

BIZ BRIEF

REXBURG

New gym will offer brand-new equipment and 24/7 access for customers

A rendering of the gym’s interior provided by Wyatt Sutton

REXBURG – After five months of sitting vacant, the old Sears Hometown Store at 664 North 2nd East in Rexburg is getting a new tenant.

Golden Buffalo Ventures bought the 9,500-square-foot building several months ago. Wyatt Sutton is one of five partners in the business, and he tells EastIdahoNews.com it will soon be the home of Fit 1 Gym.

“We’re getting really close. Nov. 1 is what we’re shooting for,” Sutton says.

Renovations are underway, and Sutton says the outside is getting a complete rehaul.

Sutton says the gym will be membership-based, and customers will have access to it 24/7. It will include new equipment, group fitness classes, tanning beds and saunas.

Sutton is an avid gym-goer at other gyms in town. Growth and the influx of people throughout the year makes them really crowded, he says, so he decided to open his own gym to give people another option.

“Having one on the other side of town will be convenient for a lot of people. I live on that side of town, so I knew it would be good for me. We started looking, and we timed it just right because the Sears building came up for sale. We thought it was a great location with a lot of potential, so we bought the building and decided to move forward with it,” says Sutton.

Sutton has never owned a gym before, but Caleb Fullmer, another partner in the business, used to be part-owner of another gym. The other partners include Daniel Chiddix, Ace Merrill and Chase Lewis.

Sutton anticipates a lot of college students using the gym. Still, he’s primarily catering to local families because students already have access to a gym on the Brigham Young University-Idaho campus.

Memberships will start at $29 a month.

Sutton is excited about the project’s completion and is looking forward to unveiling it to customers.

“The other gyms in town — their equipment is old. We’re excited … to provide brand-new equipment and weights and hopefully create a good atmosphere that people enjoy coming to work out in,” he says.

Visit the Instagram page for more information.

RELATED | New high school taking over former Sears location inside the Grand Teton Mall

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT…

Navy veteran from California opens wellness coaching business in eastern Idaho

Duo opening bookstore in downtown Idaho Falls this fall

Simply Mac opens new location in Sandcreek Commons

Forbes names Melaleuca one of America’s best employers for women