Nuclear power plant in Brigham City announced - East Idaho News

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Brigham City Mayor DJ Bott and Gov. Spencer Cox have announced a nuclear power plant to be built in Brigham City.

Utah officials call it a “landmark announcement” about Utah’s role in shaping the future of American energy. The announcement took place at Brigham Academy Center, located at 58 N Main St., Brigham City.

The development is a part of the advancement of Operation Gigawatt, a project that is expanding and developing energy production in Utah. Officials said a fleet of small modular reactors will be built, which will result in lower energy costs for Utahns.

RELATED | 1st small modular nuclear reactor certified for use in US

RELATED | Company breaks ground on nation’s first experimental modular reactor

RELATED | New wave of smaller, cheaper nuclear reactors sends US states racing to attract the industry

“Hi Tech Solutions and Holtec International have joined forces to advance a full-scale energy ecosystem centered right here … in Brigham City,” Gov. Cox said. “It creates a nuclear hub that manufactures the parts needed to operate and run advanced nuclear technologies like SMRs, not just here, but all over the world, and a workforce training center that will bring stable, high-paying jobs to Brigham City.”

Cox said Utah is moving boldly toward energy independence through Operation Gigawatt to ramp up the state’s energy-generating capacity and build end-to-end energy ecosystems.

“We have the resources to generate the power that we need and that those beyond the borders of our state need as well,” Cox said. “When we build the supply chains and workforce to meet those energy needs domestically and locally, we don’t just increase Utah’s energy security and independence. We increase our national security, which is more important than ever before.”

Officials said these technologies meet the strictest safety and environmental standards anywhere in the world, regulated by federal and state agencies with multiple layers of protection.

“Today marks the launch of a complete civil nuclear energy ecosystem from start to finish, the first project of its kind,” Cox said.

As of April 30, 2024, there were 54 commercially operating nuclear power plants with 94 nuclear power reactors in 28 states, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

RELATED | Western states forge alliance with nation’s nuclear lab on advanced energy development

RELATED | Energy Secretary Wright says ‘nuclear is going to become sexy again’