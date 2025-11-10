Plane crashes into Snake River near Porterville Bridge in Bingham County - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Bingham County Sheriff deputies responded to a plane crash in the Snake River Sunday evening near the area of the Porterville Bridge.

Initial information received indicated the pilot, and sole occupant of the aircraft, had made contact at a nearby residence at about 6 p.m. to ask for help. He had suffered non life-threatening injuries, according to a Bingham County news release.

The pilot, whose name has not been released, was treated at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, according to Bingham County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jordyn Nebeker.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene to address the logistics of retrieving the aircraft. For safety reasons, the plane will remain at the scene until Monday morning. The aircraft is secure in the water, and clearly visible, Nebeker said.

The Porterville Bridge was closed for approximately 45 minutes to safely gain access to survey the scene. There is no reported damage to the bridge itself.

Nebeker was unaware of the exact type of aircraft involved in the crash, but that information is expected to be released after an investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane will be removed Monday morning, Nebeker said.

Bingham County is asking residents not to call dispatch to the report the plane on Monday, as they are well aware of its location.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details on the crash are reported.