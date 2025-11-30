Rising Star's ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.’ to light up Shelley stage this week - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — A beloved Christmas classic is coming to life in Shelley this week as Rising Star Theater premieres its holiday production of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr.

The show, adapted from the iconic 1964 television special, follows Rudolph, Hermey the Elf, Yukon Cornelius and the rest of the North Pole crew as they discover the value of friendship, courage and embracing what makes each of us unique. Directors say the production stays true to the charm of the original while giving local kids a chance to shine.

“Our cast has worked incredibly hard to bring the spirit of Christmas to the stage, and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Jr. really captures what this season is all about,” says Director Gage Hulse. “The story reminds us to stay true to ourselves, no matter the challenges we face, and that message is especially powerful for young performers. This show also gives our community a chance to support the youth of this generation and celebrate the heart, dedication, and joy they bring to Shelley.”

Rehearsals for the musical have been underway since August. Colorful costumes, lively musical numbers and nostalgic characters are all part of the production.

For some cast members, this marks their first time performing on stage, and organizers hope audiences will be impressed by the level of talent on display.

Performances will be held Dec. 3, 4, 5 and 6 at 7 p.m. inside the Shelley High School auditorium. A 2 p.m. Saturday matinee is also scheduled. Santa Claus will make an appearance on Thursday and both shows on Saturday. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased here.