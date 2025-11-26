Sensational, savory sweet potato casserole with marshmallows - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

With an always-enticing combination of sweet and savory flavors, no Southern Thanksgiving table is complete without this sensational sweet potato casserole with marshmallows. Ingredients 2 large sweet potatoes or yams

1/2 cup sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 cup milk

1 egg

marshmallows Instructions Peel and cut up the sweet potatoes. Cover with water and cook until tender. Drain, then mash sweet potatoes with a potato masher or mixer. Add butter, sugar, cinnamon, and milk. Stir well. Add egg and blend well. If you add the egg to the hot and mashed sweet potato, it will begin to cook before it is blended and you will have scrambled eggs in your mixture. Pour the sweet potato mixture into an ovenproof casserole dish or pie plate and cover with marshmallows. Place in a 350-degree oven and cook until marshmallows are puffed and slightly browned.

