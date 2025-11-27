She gives to everyone without asking for anything. Now a Secret Santa is giving something to her. - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Julie has spent her entire life quietly lifting the people around her. Through years of physical challenges, financial strain and nonstop caregiving, she has continued to radiate warmth, kindness and joy — the kind that changes a community.

She works as a paraprofessional and P.E. coach, but her influence goes far beyond the classroom. Every Halloween, Julie transforms the school gym into a haunted pirate ship, complete with scooter “boats” for the students to ride. At Christmastime, she turns it into the Polar Express. She once painted personalized rocks for every staff member — and another year, for every single student and teacher in the school.

Her compassion extends well beyond the school walls. Until her health made it impossible, Julie cared for the Riverside Cemetery, cleaning headstones as if they belonged to her own family. Mourners say their loved ones’ markers never looked better, and many recall how Julie quietly comforted grieving families, often long after her paid hours were over.

Her history of service stretches back decades. While working at Rite Aid, Julie was honored for her volunteer work, raising the most money for the Idaho Lung Association and even serving as a torchbearer for the 1996 Summer Olympics.

And through it all, Julie has battled severe health challenges. She’s endured knee problems since her teens, multiple surgeries on her hands and fingers, and a condition that causes her bones to break easily and heal slowly. Still, she keeps giving — watching neighbors’ homes, helping with weekly church cleaning, and stepping in wherever she’s needed, even when it causes her pain.

Despite her constant service, Julie rarely speaks about her own needs. Her aging minivan has more than 229,000 miles on it, and though she recently managed to put used tires on it, the transmission is failing and the vehicle urgently needs major repairs.

This year, however, someone noticed. And now, a Secret Santa is stepping in to bless Julie. Check out the surprise in the video player above!