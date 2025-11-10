Shelley Mayor Stacy Pascoe has died after a lifetime of service - East Idaho News

SHELLEY — Over the weekend, residents of Shelley were notified that Mayor Stacy Pascoe had died, leaving behind a legacy of public service and accomplishments.

Pascoe has served the city as a councilman since 2011, until 2013, when he was elected mayor. Pascoe continued to serve as mayor for three terms and, last month, told EastIdahoNews.com that he had accomplished his goals and that it was time for new leadership.

He opted not to run this year, and Kim Westergard, a member of the Shelley City Council, was chosen by voters as mayor-elect during the election last week.

Westergard told EastIdahoNews.com that the news came as a shock to the city.

“Stacy was the community. He worked very hard to make it a better place for all of us,” Westergard said. “We’d like to share our condolences with his family, his wife and children.”

Looking for ways to honor Pascoe for his years of service, plans are underway to lower flags on the day of his funeral, observe a moment of silence during Wednesday’s city council meeting, and potentially host a community day of service.

In a Facebook post, Westergard, on behalf of Pasoce’s family, issued a statement over his death.

“The City of Shelley is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mayor Stacy Pascoe. Mayor Pascoe was not only a dedicated public servant but also a trusted neighbor, friend, and champion of our community. His loss will be felt by all who knew him and by the many residents whose lives were quietly made better by his service.

Mayor Pascoe served Shelley with integrity, humility, and a genuine love for the people who call this community home. Whether he was working through complex city issues, supporting local events, or listening to residents one-on-one, he consistently put Shelley first.

We will miss Mayor Pascoe more than words can express, He cared deeply about this community and worked tirelessly to make Shelley a better place for all of us. We are grateful for his leadership, his example of service, and the time we were able to work alongside him. Our hearts are with his family during this difficult time.

The City extends its heartfelt condolences to Mayor Pascoe’s family and loved ones and asks the community to keep them in their thoughts and prayers in the days ahead. Information regarding public memorials or services will be shared as it becomes available and at the direction of the family.

Mayor Pascoe’s legacy of kindness, hard work, and dedication to Shelley will live on in the projects he helped lead, the relationships he built, and the community he loved so dearly.”

Shelley Police Department’s Facebook page also posted a statement over the mayor’s passing.

“The Shelley Police Department is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mayor Stacy Pascoe. Mayor Pascoe devoted more than a decade of service to the City of Shelley, beginning his public service on the Shelley City Council in 2011 before being elected Mayor in 2013—a role he held until his passing on November 09, 2025.

Mayor Pascoe’s leadership, vision, and commitment to the people of Shelley have left an enduring mark on our community. His steadfast support of public safety and law enforcement made a profound difference to the Shelley Police Department. Under his leadership, the department saw the reinstatement of the K9 program, the expansion of the School Resource Officer program, and our inclusion in the Bingham County Joint Investigations Unit, among many other accomplishments that strengthened our ability to serve and protect.

Beyond his many achievements, Mayor Pascoe will be remembered for his genuine care for the people of Shelley. He led with compassion, and an unwavering belief in the value of community. His impact will continue to be felt throughout our city for years to come.

The Shelley Police Department extends our heartfelt condolences to Mayor Pascoe’s family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. His service and friendship will never be forgotten.”

Pascoe’s cause of death is pending an investigation by the Bingham County Coroner’s Office.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. at the Shelley Stake Center, 325 East Locust Shelley. The family will receive friends Sunday evening from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street and Monday morning from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Woodville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Heart 2 Hands Bingham Food Pantry, P. O. Box 546, Shelley, Idaho 83274

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.