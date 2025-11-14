T-bone crash causes SUV to flip in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A t-bone crash resulted in an SUV flipping onto its roof on 17th Street Friday afternoon, affecting traffic for over an hour.

According to Idaho Falls Police Spokeswoman Jessica Clements, the rollover involving a truck and SUV was reported around 3:25 p.m. on 17th Street and Hoopes Avenue.

Clements said the SUV was heading south on Hoopes when it failed to yield and was struck by the truck heading east on 17th, causing the SUV to flip.

Minor injuries were reported, and the driver of the SUV was transported to the hospital. Clements said those involved in the crash were wearing their seatbelts.

At around 4 p.m., tow trucks were called to help clear the scene, and Clements expected the area to be cleared by 5 p.m.