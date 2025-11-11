Teen dies in Utah after being electrocuted, falling from power pole - East Idaho News

FRUIT HEIGHTS, Utah (KSL.com) — A 16-year-old boy died after getting electrocuted and falling about 60 feet from a power pole.

Just after 9:15 p.m. Monday, the dispatch center received a report of a boy who had fallen from a Rocky Mountain Power pole near 1800 East and 696 South. County deputies arrived and located a teenager with severe burns and traumatic injuries from falling, according to Stephanie Dinsmore with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

The boy was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries. Dinsmore said the boy is from Davis County, but his identity will not be released.

Rocky Mountain Power responded to the scene to shut off power to the pole while authorities responded.