Traffic flow shifting on I-15 near crash site in Blackfoot, bridge to remain closed until spring - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – The Idaho Transportation Department has adjusted traffic flow on Interstate 15 between Exit 89 and Exit 93, creating one southbound lane and two northbound lanes separated by a median.

The change comes after last week’s crash that severely damaged the Riverton Road Bridge. Following the collision, traffic had been temporarily rerouted onto the northbound lanes with minimal separation between directions.

ITD engineers expect the southbound side to remain reduced to one lane beneath the bridge, and the bridge itself will stay closed until next spring.

Drivers can visit 511.idaho.gov for the latest traffic updates.