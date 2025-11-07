Two juveniles hospitalized after high-speed chase ends in fiery crash at Idaho liquor store - East Idaho News

WORLEY — Two teenage boys from Spokane Valley were hospitalized early Thursday morning after the car they were in crashed and caught fire following a police pursuit on U.S. Highway 95.

According to Idaho State Police, the incident began around 6 a.m. when officers attempted to stop a 2018 BMW 440 that was traveling at an “extremely high rate of speed” north of Worley. The driver fled southbound, prompting officers to briefly pursue the vehicle before calling off the chase due to dangerous speeds.

Minutes later, authorities received reports that the same vehicle had crashed into the Worley Liquor Store. When officers arrived, they found the BMW engulfed in flames in the parking lot.

Officers were able to extinguish the fire enough to pull out the two occupants — both juvenile males — who were then transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, while the passenger was restrained.

The Coeur d’Alene Tribal Police are leading the criminal investigation, and the Idaho State Police are handling the crash investigation.