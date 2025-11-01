Traffic delayed for hours after two semi-trailers collide on I-15 north of Fort Hall - East Idaho News

BINGHAM COUNTY – A crash on Interstate 15 at milepost 85 north of Fort Hall is under investigation by Idaho State Police.

According to a statement from ISP officials, no one was hurt in the two-vehicle crash that took place at about 1:36 p.m. Friday. in the northbound lanes.

“A 2012 Freightliner [semi-trailer], driven by a 45-year-old male from Rexburg was slowing down with traffic northbound on I-15,” the statement reads.

A 2020 Freightliner driven by a 28-year-old male from Saskatchewan, Canada, was driving behind the semi-trailer and struck it, sending the 2020 Freightliner into the median, where it rolled.

The left northbound lane on I-15 was blocked for about 20 minutes. The southbound left lane on I-15 was blocked for about five and a half hours, according to the ISP statement.

The Incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.