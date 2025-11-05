Voters in Bear Lake County recall prosecuting attorney - East Idaho News

PARIS — Voters in Bear Lake County have made their voices heard and have decided to recall their prosecuting attorney.

According to VoteIdaho.org, 911 voters (59.54%) of the vote approved the recall of Prosecuting Attorney Adam McKenzie. A total of 619 voters (40.46 percent of the vote) voted to retain McKenzie.

A group of concerned citizens, called Voters for Transparency, gathered signatures for a petition to hold a recall election for McKenzie.

A list of reasons was provided on the ballot, but it fell on concerns over violations of their rights and a desire to have a voice in their candidate for the position.

Member of the group, Jason Lutz, told EastIdahoNews.com that this is the community taking a stand for what’s right.

“It’s time to do something different down here,” Lutz said. “The big picture here is finding a way for our community to have an option instead of the commissioners making an appointment.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to McKenzie for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.