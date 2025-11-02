Who is running for seat 4 on the Ammon City Council? - East Idaho News

EDITOR’S NOTE: EastIdahoNews.com will be publishing the responses to candidate questionnaires every day through the municipal election on Nov. 4. Read them all here.

AMMON — A newcomer is running against the reigning incumbent for Seat 4 on the Ammon City Council this November.

The newcomer, Marco Hancock, is hoping to secure the city council seat from incumbent Kris Oswald.

To learn more about the candidates’ platforms, EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to each candidate. Their responses, listed below, were required to be 250 words or less and were only edited for minor punctuation, grammar and length.

QUESTIONS

Tell us about yourself — include information about your family, career, education, volunteer work and any prior experience in public office.

Hancock: I come from a rich American heritage, being related to two of the signers of the Declaration of Independence, John Hancock and John Adams, who are both pictured on the $2 bill. I also come from a strong Latter-day Saint heritage as a direct descendant of Levi W. Hancock, the first president of the Quorum of the Seventy. My upbringing in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has given me many opportunities to serve, including a two-year mission in the British Isles. I also took part in The Scouting program and earned my Eagle Scout Award.

I grew up in Ucon, where I took part in highway & roadway cleanup and other community projects. I later served as a church cleaning coordinator both in Ucon and in Ammon. I have always believed that service strengthens our community.

I studied business management with a minor in accounting. In 2009, I began working in property management, where I have since rented to over 10,000 people in this area and currently maintain a 4.8-star Google rating. I began working at age nine and held multiple jobs by the time I was 11, which taught me responsibility and developed an entrepreneurial mindset.

While I have not yet held public office, I have served in many church callings and bring both leadership and service experience that I believe will benefit the people of Ammon.

Oswald: I am Kris Oswald, a proud resident of Ammon since 1996. We have lived here for almost 30 years! I grew up in Idaho Falls. I attended Dora Erickson Elementary, Clair E Gale Jr High & graduated from Idaho Falls High School. I am a graduate of Ricks College & did a 6 month Study Abroad Program at the BYU Jerusalem Center in Israel. I then married my best friend & I helped put him through school at BYU & Creighton University Dental School. Upon graduation we couldn’t wait to return to Idaho, our families & our roots. We liked the Ammon area so much we built our first home here. We have lived in 3 different neighborhoods in Ammon & have loved each friendship we have made.

Some of my favorite things include my Faith, Family, Friends & Football – attending mine & my friends’ kids sporting events. I love playing pickleball, wake-surfing, cross country skiing, e-bike riding, traveling, mowing the lawn with earphones & a good audible book & time with my adorable grandkids.

Over the years I have spent countless hours volunteering in & out of the classroom of 6 different schools that my children attended & on booster clubs, team dinners, school dances, fundraisers, senior project judging, student council activities and much more. I have also devoted & loved the time I have spent serving the youth of my church through activities, girls camps, youth conferences ect. Loving, helping & mentoring the next generation is a responsibility I take seriously as they are the future of our great community.

What is your proudest accomplishment?

Oswald: My family is undoubtedly my proudest accomplishment! Over the past 35 years that has been my number one goal. Nurturing & raising 5 wonderful children, witnessing them take responsibility in the class room, on team sports, as team captains, pianists in choir, leaders in school & student council, then moving onto college, jobs, missions, marriage, having kids, graduate schools, buying homes, & becoming responsible adults who give back to their communities has filled me with immense pride & joy! I have found fulfillment in being a mother of 5 and a grandmother of 11. This has helped instill in me a profound commitment to help maintain a thriving, safe & nurturing environment for all families in Ammon.

My 2nd proudest accomplishment is, as a team with my husband, we achieved our major goal of navigating dental school while parenting, to various job transitions, before creating our own business 21 years ago, ‘Ammon Dental’, the 1st dental office in the City of Ammon. We have a tremendous staff & phenomenal patients that have helped us build our dream, we could not have done it without them & and it has been an extraordinary journey.

Hancock: My proudest accomplishment is my decision to marry my wife. She is one of the finest people I have ever met, and often I feel as though she is an angel because of the light she carries with her. Building a life and family together has been my greatest blessing. Along the way, we also took part in the foster care program, fostering two children. It created some of the most challenging circumstances of our lives, yet it also brought some of the greatest blessings we have ever experienced. Additionally, we had the opportunity to serve as background actors in season five of The Chosen, which allowed us to participate in a project that shares the teachings of Jesus Christ with a worldwide audience.

​Why are you seeking political office within your community? Briefly explain your political platform.

Hancock: Ammon is growing quickly, and I want to help ensure that growth is managed responsibly. I’ve heard it said that if you want something accomplished, ask a busy person. I wear many hats, but I have the time, energy, and resources to serve my community in meaningful ways.

My platform is centered on community pride, responsible growth, and fiscal responsibility. I believe a clean, well-kept city attracts families and businesses and reflects the pride of its residents. I have worked hard to keep my own properties maintained and free of debris, and I want Ammon to reflect that same standard across our neighborhoods, parks, and public spaces.

I also believe in forward-thinking leadership. We need to plan for roads, utilities, and infrastructure now so we are not burdening our children with unnecessary debt later. Strong leadership means working with residents, listening to their input, and finding solutions that improve quality of life without creating financial strain.

Above all, I am a go-getter who sees what needs to be done and works until it is accomplished. My goal is to help Ammon remain a safe, welcoming, and vibrant place for families to live and grow.

Oswald: I have served on the City Council for the last 2 years. I am seeking re-election within our beautiful city because I believe in the power of proactive leadership & have seen the changes that can happen because of it. I have fought hard these last 2 years & I’m willing to keep on fighting. Ammon has been my home for almost 3 decades, half my kids & grandkids live here & I am deeply invested in its future.

I want to continue to empower our community. Through transparent decision making & community engagement we can all help shape policies that will benefit us all. I encourage the community to come out & get involved. I am dedicated to preserving our city’s charm while advocating for proper infrastructure. We have to make the best choices we can when we’re talking about our children’s education, our water, our sewer, our roads & our way of life. Ammon is not just a place to live, it’s a place to thrive.

What are the greatest challenges facing people in your community? What is your plan to meet and overcome those challenges?

Oswald: The most pressing challenges facing our community today revolve around the rapid & excessive growth we’re experiencing. This is a significant concern.

We must prioritize the long-term well being of our residents over short term gains.

I have been working on this the last 2 years in office. It’s crucial to find a balance between welcoming growth & preserving our community’s quality of life. I am committed to helping achieve these goals for the benefit of all in our community.

Hancock: The greatest challenge Ammon faces is rapid growth. With that growth comes traffic congestion, infrastructure strain, and the need for smart planning. We need leadership that can see ahead, much like Mayor Sean Coletti, who secured funding for three bridges without burdening taxpayers with long-term debt.

My plan is to encourage forward-thinking infrastructure projects that meet today’s needs without placing future generations in unnecessary debt. Government grants and cost-efficient planning should be pursued, while involving citizens in the process so they understand both the costs and the benefits.

​How will you best represent the views of your constituents – even those with differing political views? How will you communicate directly with constituents?

Hancock: I believe good leadership begins with listening. Every resident deserves to feel heard, even if their opinions differ from my own. My goal is to find common ground and to lead with kindness, respect, and a willingness to work together.

When disagreements arise, I believe the fairest way forward is to give citizens a voice in the process. Some issues should be decided directly by popular vote, ensuring that decisions truly reflect the will of the people. Leaders should not impose their own views but instead act as stewards of the community’s collective voice.

Communication is key to building trust. I would make myself accessible through public meetings, social media, and community events, and I welcome direct conversations with residents. I believe transparency strengthens confidence in leadership, and I am committed to being approachable and open.

In the end, my responsibility is not just to those who agree with me but to all the people of Ammon. By listening, seeking unity, and keeping communication open, I will work to represent every resident fairly.

Oswald: Representing the diverse views of my constituents, regardless of their political point of view, is a fundamental commitment I hold. I have welcomed constituents with differing views to share their concerns & ideas with me persoanlly, at regular city council meetings, discussions at traffic commission meetings, and just chatting with people at the store or ball games. I have a dedicated email address for people to reach out to me also: koswald@cityofammon.us I will attentively hear the concerns & priorities of all constituents, striving to understand their perspectives. I am determined to continue to be a council member who listens, learns & acts in the best interests of all Ammon residents.

What parts of the city budget could use more funding? Where are places in the budget where cuts could be made?

Oswald: In our city budget, one area that undoubtedly requires more funding is our streets. Accessible & well maintained streets are essential for the daily lives of our residents, ensuring efficient transportation and safety. Investing in road improvements & maintenance is crucial to address the issues of overgrowth, traffic congestion & road quality that affect our community’s daily routines. That is why I voted to approve the Street Levy. This will help guide us in the right direction for our streets to benefit the community as a whole.

My approach to budget management will be through transparency & fiscal responsibility. I will work to ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

Hancock: The most pressing need in our city budget is roads and infrastructure. As Ammon continues to grow, congestion will only increase if we do not invest wisely now. Citizens deserve to clearly see what happens if projects are not funded. While no one likes higher taxes, everyone wants safe, well-maintained roads and less traffic. When residents understand the costs and benefits, they can make informed decisions.

Better communication and education can also save money. For example, roundabouts often move traffic more efficiently than stoplights, yet some remain skeptical. By showing the long-term advantages, we can gain more support for cost-effective solutions.

Finally, I believe in exploring more community involvement. My brother has recently begun the project of painting Ammon’s 900 fire hydrants — a job that would cost thousands if outsourced. When residents take part in projects like this, it saves money and builds pride in the city.

By prioritizing infrastructure, improving communication, and encouraging resident participation, we can stretch our budget further and keep Ammon a clean, safe, and forward-moving community.

The population in the Ammon area is growing rapidly. What is the best way to responsibly handle this growth and the issues that come with it?

Hancock: Ammon’s growth is both exciting and challenging. The key to managing it responsibly is planning, communication, and community involvement. We don’t need to reinvent the wheel — other cities have faced similar challenges, and we can learn from their successes.

Growth must be guided by careful planning and citizen input. Surveys, community forums, and open debate allow residents to share ideas, ask hard questions, and help shape solutions. When residents feel heard, they take pride in the community and are more likely to support initiatives that benefit everyone.

Community pride also comes from action. When people take part in keeping sidewalks, parks, and neighborhoods clean, it strengthens unity and shows that Ammon is a place we all care about. Encouraging volunteerism, youth involvement, and shared responsibility ensures that as the city grows, it remains welcoming, safe, and well-maintained.

By combining thoughtful planning, resident participation, and a focus on community pride, we can manage growth in a way that strengthens Ammon today and for generations to come.

Oswald: A rapidly growing area presents both opportunities & challenges. As I stated in Question #4… this is one of the greatest concerns facing our community. Since I took office in January of 2024, I have had ‘Density Issues’ as my number one platform that I have been pushing for. I fought to change the Residential Zoning from straight Gross to partial Net, having the streets taken out of the equation before the zoning standards apply. We must stand up to protect our beautiful community. We must continue to look at the long-term Planning & Zoning of Ammon & make the necessary adjustments to try to keep the rural feel that so many people love & have moved their families to Ammon for. We want Ammon to continue to thrive, without losing what has made it special for so long.

​What is the best way to provide affordable housing opportunities in Ammon as housing costs continue to rise?

Oswald: In the last decade our city has built a number of more affordable housing units, but it continues to be a problem in our surrounding area & State wide. There is not a one-size fits all solution here. By using our Urban Renewal district proactively, hopefully our town can help to ensure that growth includes space for everyone, without compromising the unique charm of our area, keeping Ammon a sought after place to raise families & prosper.

I am excited to run for council again & continue to bring change, clarity & help to our city & the families that live here. I will continue to work to make sure that our city council’s actions are open, honest & aligned with the best interests of our residents, because this is Ammon, Our Town, Our Future.

Hancock: Affordable housing is a challenge that requires creativity and bold ideas. Throughout history, innovators have reshaped the way communities solve problems. For example, in 2019, Idaho Falls rezoned certain lots to allow tiny homes, which sparked a resurgence of affordable housing. Airbnb and Uber challenged outdated regulations to create new income opportunities and jobs for local people. Even Martin Luther King Jr. broke unjust laws to create necessary social change. These examples show what can happen when visionary ideas meet action.

Ammon has an opportunity to think similarly. Why couldn’t we explore building affordable homes using shipping containers, which cost as little as $5,000, on the abundant land surrounding our city? By thinking creatively and challenging conventional approaches, we could expand housing options and create solutions for rising generations.

I also believe investing in our youth and encouraging community involvement will help develop the next generation of problem-solvers. When young people take responsibility and contribute to local projects, they develop the skills, pride, and work ethic needed to tackle big challenges like housing.

By combining innovative thinking, community engagement, and practical solutions, Ammon can become a leader in creating affordable housing opportunities — demonstrating that smart, bold ideas can benefit both current and future residents.