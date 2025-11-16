Woman killed after being thrown from vehicle in rollover crash - East Idaho News

WALLACE – The Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality collision which occurred on November 15, 2025, around 2 p.m.

At that time, a Black Mazda CX-5 was traveling westbound on Interstate 90, near milepost 40 in Shoshone County. The Mazda, driven by a 25-year-old male from Lolo, Montana, failed to negotiate a left-hand curve. The Mazda left the road at the right shoulder and traveled along the roadside where it then overturned. A 25-year-old female passenger, from Missoula, Montana, was ejected from the vehicle.

Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Idaho State Police responded. The driver was transported to a nearby hospital via ground transportation. The female passenger was transported, via air ambulance, to a nearby hospital. The female was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt. At the scene of the crash, the road was restricted to one lane for construction. The single lane of travel was blocked for about an hour as medical personnel helped those involved and opened thereafter for the remainder of the on-scene investigation.

This investigation is ongoing.