Woman killed in head-on crash near Notus - East Idaho News

NOTUS — A 77-year-old Parma woman was killed Friday evening in a head-on crash west of Notus, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20-26 near Purple Sage Road.

Investigators say the woman was driving a blue 2013 Cadillac SRX westbound when she crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with a white Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 67-year-old Caldwell man.

The woman died at the scene from her injuries. The Silverado driver was taken by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.

All lanes of the highway were blocked for about three hours while crews responded and investigated.

Idaho State Police were assisted by the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office. The crash remains under investigation.