Worker rescued after falling down shaft at Idaho construction site - East Idaho News

BOISE — A construction worker was hospitalized Sunday after falling into a shaft at a job site on North Lander Street in Boise, according to Boise Fire officials.

Boise Fire and Boise Police responded to the scene where crews found the worker trapped partway down the shaft. On-site personnel had begun pulling him out when Boise Fire’s Technical Rescue Team arrived and completed the rescue using a specialized basket lift, according to a Facebook post.

The worker was safely brought to the surface and transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Boise Fire commended both onsite workers and first responders for the quick, coordinated effort.