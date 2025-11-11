You have to see this! Cop shocks judge when he shows up pantless for virtual court hearing - East Idaho News

FORGOT TO ADJUST THE CAMERA — Video of a Detroit police officer attending a virtual court hearing has gone viral after he showed up on camera without pants on.

The officer involved in the video is Officer Matthew Jackson from the Detroit Police Department. He appeared in the 36th District Court via Zoom on Oct. 27, 2025, regarding a reckless driving and public intoxication case.

“Can you put your appearance on the record, please?” Judge Sean Perkins asks the officer.

The camera then shows Jackson who is sitting down with his uniform shirt and badge on but no pants, just boxers.

After Jackson identifies himself the judge looks up at the screen and sees Jackson is missing half his uniform.

“You got some pants on officer?” the judge asks surprised.

The camera once again turns to Jackson who at this point has adjusted the camera’s angle to only show the upper half of his body.

“Sir, they’re in the,” Jackson pauses, then continues. “No, sir.”

The judge then moved right along with the rest of the court hearing.

“I spoke with Judge Perkins, because I wanted to know, you know, what went through his mind with how he handled the case,” 36th District Court Chief Judge William McConico said. “He was stunned, obviously. He was shocked. Officer Jackson is a person he’s known.”

McConico continued, “He wanted to stress to me that Officer Jackson is a very professional police officer, he’s always been very courteous to the citizens, and that’s why it was a little bit stunning.” McConico said but that’s why Perkins said he kept court proceedings going.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison released a statement to 7 News Detroit about the situation saying that the police department “requires its officers to represent themselves in a dignified and professional manner while attending court proceedings.”

“The involved officer’s actions are not representative of the professionalism of this department and will be appropriately addressed to maintain the public confidence and efficient operation of this department,” Bettison stated. “Our apologies are hereby extended to the judges and staff of the court, as well as anyone else who may have been in attendance during this incident.”