You have to see this! Man jumps out of moving vehicle after it gets struck by train and pushed along the tracks - East Idaho News

A FRIGHTENING SIGHT — Dashcam footage recently caught the intense moment a train and a truck collided in Texas.

The incident happened in Bryan, Texas, on Nov. 7, 2025. Video shows a Union Pacific train heading towards a City of Bryan truck that has a trailer attached to it. The city vehicle is stopped on the train tracks, but it’s not clear why.

The quickly approaching train is then seen smashing into the vehicle’s trailer and dragging the vehicle along the tracks. Footage shows drivers near the scene of the accident stopping in their cars as the heart-stopping situation unfolds.

As the train slowly begins to come to a stop, the driver’s door suddenly opens up, and a man can be seen jumping out of the truck. He rolls to the ground and gets back up, while putting his hand to his head.

Once the train comes to a complete stop, the man starts walking towards the front of the train.

Luckily, no injuries were reported; however, officials stated that the incident caused delays that lasted for hours.

A statement from the City of Bryan stated that the employee involved received a traffic citation and is no longer permitted to drive on the job while the accident is being investigated.