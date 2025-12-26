A Secret Santa surprise for a grandmother recovering from lawnmower accident - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa is giving $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho this holiday season. Every day, from now until the end of the year, the East Idaho News elves will be delivering gifts from Secret Santa and we’ll be sharing the surprise videos here.

Beverly, a 73-year-old woman known for her strength, generosity, and unwavering dedication to her family, has faced one of the most difficult years of her life.

Beverly has long remained fiercely independent, continuing to care for her home, her yard, and her growing family, including her beloved grandchildren. That independence was tested this past summer when a lawn-mowing accident resulted in the traumatic loss of her fingertips on her right hand.

Beverly is diabetic, making the healing process slow and uncertain. Doctors had to use a PIC line so she could receive high-dose intravenous antibiotics in an effort to stop the infection and prevent further loss of her fingers.

Secret Santa asked the East Idaho News team to surprise Beverly with an early Christmas gift. Check out the video in the player above.