A Winter’s Night Christmas concert expands to Idaho Falls, adds second Rexburg show after last year’s sellout - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A festive holiday music production is returning with extra shows in eastern Idaho this month after last year’s sold-out crowd packed the Romance Theater in Rexburg.

A Winter’s Night Christmas Concert, an eclectic music experience featuring a ten-member ensemble, will perform three shows across Idaho Falls and Rexburg on Dec. 16, 17 and 18.

The ensemble is made up of Rob Wood, Joe Griffin, Jason Littlefield, JoAnna Sutherland, Avery Eddins, Jonner McOmber, Nyk Vail, Brandon Dogget, Lawrence Stone and Diane Koller. The group brings together guitars, mandolin, banjo, piano, fiddle, bass, drums and rich vocals to create what organizers describe as a “warm, lively atmosphere” filled with holiday spirit.

“We’re thrilled to share this Christmas show with everyone,” said Littlefield. “It’s all about bringing the community together for some heartfelt music, cozy vibes, and holiday magic. Please come out, soak it in, and make it our little tradition.”

Last year’s concert in Rexburg marked the group’s first time performing the show. The response, members say, exceeded all expectations.

“We had so much fun doing this last year, and the audience response was amazing,” said Wood. “One attendee told me afterward that the show actually changed how she felt about Christmas. I can’t think of a better way to share the Christmas spirit than by gathering with others and playing or listening to music.”

The group blends acoustic and electric sounds across folk, bluegrass, jazz, Celtic and traditional holiday music. McOmber said audiences can expect familiar Christmas songs with “professional, tasteful arrangements” unlike anything they’ve heard before.

“We hope you’ll come and enjoy the warmth of the Christmas spirit and take part in this tradition with us,” he said.

In anticipation of the concert, the group released a music video this week featuring the Christmas carol “Angels We Have Heard on High.” You can watch in the video player above.

A Winter’s Night Christmas Concert will debut at the Colonial Theater in Idaho Falls on Dec. 16. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

The concert will return to Rexburg for two performances at the Romance Theater on Dec. 17 and 18, also starting at 7:30 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available here.