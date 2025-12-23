Chewy, sweet, delicious eggnog cookies - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Our eggnog cookies capture holiday flavors with warm spices, creamy eggnog, and a delightful, crisp yet chewy texture. Their subtle sweetness makes them an irresistible treat! Ingredients 2 cups all purpose flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

3/4 tsp baking powder

3/4 tsp allspice

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar packed

1/2 cup unsalted butter softened

1/3 cup eggnog

2 egg yolks large

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup sanding sugar optional, for topping Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Use a non-stick baking sheet, or lightly spray with non-stick spray if the sheet isn’t non-stick. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, allspice, and salt. Set aside. In a large bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, mix the butter, granulated sugar, and brown sugar until well combined. Mix in the eggnog, egg yolks, and vanilla extract until smooth. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture, mixing until just combined. Scoop out a heaping tablespoon of dough. Place the dough balls on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them about 2 inches apart. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until the edges are golden brown and the centers are set but still soft. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheets for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack to cool completely.

