Community invited to fourth annual Chanukah celebration in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho, a Jewish Center based in Boise, is gearing up for its fourth annual Chanukah celebration in Idaho Falls.

The eight-day Jewish festival will kick off with a community celebration on Dec. 14. It’s happening at the Shilo Inn and will include a program, Chanukah songs and live music, traditional treats and refreshments and a grand menorah lighting ceremony.

Rabbi Zali Lifshitz is leading the festivities. He explains more about the schedule in a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com.

“We’re going to have latkes (potato pancakes deep fried in oil), doughnuts, the traditional game of Dreidel, which has been played for thousands of years,” Lifshitz says. “We, of course, are going to share the words of Torah and explain the meaning behind the holiday of Chanukah.”

More than 100 people attended last year’s celebration, the largest turnout to date. Mayor Rebecca Casper attended and gave some remarks. Lifshitz is looking forward to kicking off the Jewish tradition in Idaho Falls again this year.

Chanukah is steeped in tradition dating back more than 2,000 years. Lifshitz says the Jewish people were persecuted by the Syrian Greeks at the time. Not only were Jews denied the ability to practice their religion, Lifshitz says the Syrians were trying to eradicate them.

“There was a small group of men called the Maccabees, who gathered together to fight the more powerful Greek Army. Miraculously, they won the victory and were able to come back to their holy temple where they did all the special rituals, like lighting the menorah.”

In Jewish tradition, the lighting of the Menorah during Chanukah symbolizes hope, faith and light overcoming darkness, just as the Maccabees overcame the Greeks. Pure oil is needed to light the menorah.

When the Maccabees returned to the temple following their victory, Lifshitz says much of the oil had been defiled. They looked around and found a single flask of pure oil, enough to light the menorah for one day.

“Miraculously, it lit the menorah for eight days until they were able to find new oil,” says Lifshitz.

That’s how Chanukah became a festival that lasts eight days.

“Every day, we add new light,” he says. “The message is very clear — that we’re here to continue adding new light. Our mission on earth is … to increase in acts of goodness, kindness, be a proud and open Jew and stay committed and connected to God.”

Menorah lighting at last year’s Chanukah celebration in Idaho Falls | Courtesy Zali Lifshitz

The Idaho Falls celebration will have a six foot menorah, which Lifshitz says is probably the biggest one this area has ever seen.

Oily foods, like potato pancakes and doughnuts, are the traditional refreshments at these festivals because of the oil used in the menorah.

Chabad Lubavitch of Idaho is the umbrella organization that oversees the Jewish faith across the state. It was formed in Boise in 2004 by Lifshitz’s father, Mendel Lifshtiz. It’s since grown to include a Jewish Center, that includes a synagogue, the state’s only Kosher commercial kitchen and other amenities.

Statewide, Zali says there are about 3,000 Jews and several hundred living in the Idaho Falls area.

Idaho Falls is one four locations where Chanukah celebrations will be held this season.

“Outside of Boise, there isn’t a big infrastructure that exists for Jews. It’s always special to visit people living in these remote places,” Zali Lifshitz explains. “There’s no permanent synagogue or Jewish presence in Idaho Falls, so to be able to visit them and bring them the spirit of Chanukah is (a wonderful experience).”

Amid talks of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas two years after Hamas launched a surprise attack, Lifshitz expresses his support for Israel, saying it was the land God gave to the Jewish people thousands of years ago.

“It’s a special land that is connected to the Jewish people and the Jewish faith. Whether or not you live there, there’s an essential bond between every Jew in the land of Israel,” says Lifshitz. “We hope that everything will end in a way where the Jewish people can live safely in the land of Israel.”

He’s inviting the community to celebrate Jewish culture and tradition at the Chanukah celebration on Sunday.

“This year, more than ever, we need to add light to illuminate the darkness,” Mendel Lifshitz says in a news release about the event. “Chanukah celebrates the triumph of good over evil, of light over darkness. Bringing the community together in joy and unity is the most meaningful way to honor that message.”

It starts at 5 p.m. Click here to sign up.