COURTROOM INSIDER | Paul Holes, Carolyn Ossario, Brandon Morgan and the Stolen Voices of Dole Valley - East Idaho News

COURTROOM INSIDER | Paul Holes, Carolyn Ossario, Brandon Morgan and the Stolen Voices of Dole Valley
Tonight on “Courtroom Insider,” Paul Holes joins Nate Eaton to discuss his involvement with one of the darkest, most under-reported serial predator cases in the Pacific Northwest. Holes helped solve the Golden State Killer case.
“Stolen Voices of Dole Valley” is the story of a serial killer you’ve never heard of — and the victims and survivors you’ll never forget.
Holes, along with journalist Carolyn Ossorio and producer Branden Morgan, chat with Nate about the podcast, new developments in the story and more.
