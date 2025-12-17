Delicious melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese mints - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

All you need is four ingredients to make a batch of these delicious melt-in-your-mouth cream cheese mints. They are so quick and easy to make and they’re destined to disappear in a flash! Ingredients 8 ounces softened cream cheese

3 tablespoons softened butter

7-8 cups powdered sugar start with 7, reserve 1 cup for dipping later

4-6 drops peppermint oil Instructions Place the softened cream cheese, butter, and peppermint oil in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer until fluffy. Add 7 cups of confectioner’s sugar and beat again until it’s a dough-like consistency. It will seem stiff and dry at first but after a minute or two it will come together. If it is too dry to form balls after you are done mixing (this is rare), add in a tablespoon of milk and mix again. Form into small one-inch balls and place on waxed paper. Roll each ball in the confectioner’s sugar and flatten slightly with your fingertip, a fork, the back of a spoon, or a tiny seasonal stamp.<./li> Allow mints to dry for a few hours before storing. If they will be eaten in a day or two, I leave them out at room temperature in an airtight container. For longer storage, place in the refrigerator.

