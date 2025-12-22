Grandmama’s irrestistible bon bons with coconut - East Idaho News

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

Featuring chocolate, pecans, and coconut, these homemade bon bons are an irresistible bite-sized treat or gift to make for family and friends these holidays. Ingredients 2 pounds confectioner’s sugar

1+2/3 cup sweetened flaked coconut

2 cups chopped pecans

1 can sweetened condensed milk 14 ounces

1/2 cup margarine or butter melted

1 package chocolate almond bark for coating Instructions In a large bowl, mix all ingredients except the almond bark together, either with your hands or an electric mixer. Form bon bon dough into balls either with hands (for smaller ones) or cookie dough scoop (for great big gobby ones). Place on a cookie sheet and cover. Refrigerate for at least an hour. Melt chocolate bark by heating in the microwave at 45-second intervals, stirring after each, until smooth and creamy. Dip bon bons into chocolate and place on wax paper to harden. Store in refrigerator until ready to eat or gift.

