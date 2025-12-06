How to locate an age-friendly doctor - East Idaho News

Dear Savvy Senior,

My husband and I are relocating to a nearby state to be closer to our daughter and will need to find a new primary care physician when we arrive. We are both in our late 70s and are interested in getting a geriatrician to oversee our health care going forward. Any suggestions for finding someone?

— Searching for Care

Dear Searching,

Choosing a geriatrician as your primary care doctor in your 70s is a good idea, especially if you’re dealing with various age-related health problems. But if you’re in relatively good health you may not need a geriatrician. A good primary care doctor with an age-friendly philosophy may be all you need. Here’s what you should know.

Who Needs a Geriatrician?

Geriatricians are primary care doctors that have additional specialized training in treating older patients. Those who can benefit the most from seeing a geriatrician are seniors age 75 and older with multiple health and age-related problems such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, hypertension, incontinence, osteoporosis, cognitive decline, frailty, depression, or trouble with balance and falls.

Geriatricians are also particularly adept at tackling medication problems. Because many seniors take multiple medications at the same time for various health conditions, and because aging bodies often absorb and metabolize drugs differently than younger adults, unique side effects and drug interactions are not uncommon. A geriatrician will evaluate and monitor your medications to be sure they are not affecting you in a harmful way.

Geriatricians can also help their patients and families determine their long-term care needs, like how long they can remain in their own homes safely without assistance, and what type of services may be necessary when they do need some extra help.

Unfortunately, there’s a shortage of geriatricians in the U.S., so depending on where you are moving, finding one may be difficult.

To help you locate one in your new area, use Medicare’s online find and compare search tool. Just go to Medicare.gov/care-compare and click on “Doctors & Clinicians” and type in your location, then type in “geriatric medicine” in the Name & Keyword box. You can also get this information by calling Medicare at 800-633-4227. The American Geriatrics Society also has a geriatrician-finder tool on their website at HealthinAging.org.

If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, contact your plan for a list of network geriatricians in your new area.

Keep in mind, though, that locating a geriatrician doesn’t guarantee you will be accepted as a patient. Many doctors already have a full patient roster and don’t accept any new patients. You’ll need to call the individual doctor’s office to find out.

Age-Friendly PCPs

If you and your husband are in relatively good health or if you can’t find a geriatrician in your new area, a good primary care physician (PCP) that practices age-friendly care would also be a viable choice.

To search for new PCPs, use the previously listed Medicare tools. Once you locate a few, call their office and ask if they’re accepting new patients and if they practice the 4Ms of age friendly care, which include: What Matters (your goals and priorities); Medication safety and appropriateness; Mentation (cognition and mood); and Mobility (ways to keep you moving).

You can also research new doctors at sites like Healthgrades.com and Vitals.com.

If you’re finding it hard to get into a new practice, you might even consider looking for a geriatric nurse practitioner or advanced practice registered nurse to serve as your PCP.

Send your questions or comments to questions@savvysenior.org, or to Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070.