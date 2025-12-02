Idaho fashion show raises awareness for missing and murdered Indigenous persons - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — The first Indigenous fashion show in Boise is using style and storytelling to spotlight a crisis affecting communities across the country — Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP).

The sold-out event, presented by Your Voice Is Heard Foundation, brought together Native communities from across the Pacific Northwest to honor culture and raise awareness.

“So, YVH Foundation was originally the YVH Fashion Show. I created it in 2019 after my assault was set to go in front of a grand jury… unfortunately for me, my case was dropped the day before, so I actually used it to create a fashion show for survivors to tell their story,” said Samantha Townsend, founder of YVH Foundation. Townsend is Acoma Pueblo and part of the Parrot tribe.

The foundation has grown into a full nonprofit, now turning its spotlight on MMIP and raising funds for the Indigenous Idaho Alliance. Townsend emphasized the ongoing need for awareness:

“Native people are 10 times more likely to fall victim to violent crimes. So we’re shedding light on that today,” said Townsend.

The event featured all Indigenous creators: models, performers, makeup artists and designers.

One of the highlighted designers, Boise native Raynie Hunter, has been creating jewelry since 2018 and was showing her work at a live fashion event for the first time.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from color… I can be outside and see a really pretty tree that has a bunch of colors on it, and like I need to go home and make something in that color palette,” Hunter said.

Hunter, who is Shoshone Paiute, incorporates modern and contemporary design into her native bead, crystal, and shell jewelry. She owns Beadiful Vibes jewelry.

“I want women to feel like they can wear an everyday outfit like this but still rock a statement piece,” she said.

Organizers hope the show sparks more conversations and creates greater visibility for Indigenous communities whose stories are too often overlooked.