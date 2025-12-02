Light the World Giving Machines officially open in Rexburg - East Idaho News

REXBURG — The Light the World Giving Machines are officially open in Rexburg after a ribbon-cutting on Monday afternoon in the lobby of Hemming Village. The three Giving Machines provide a way for people to donate to local and global charities.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony began with a Madison High School Drum Line song, followed by a welcome from Brett Crandall, the Rexburg Giving Machine city lead. The Giving Machine committee introduced the local and global charities, which include Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership, Family Crisis Center, Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center, Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and Ronald McDonald House Charities of Idaho. Global charities include Right to Play and Care.

“We have a ton of volunteers on hand to help us make this happen every day for the next 14 days,” Crandall said.

The Sugar-Salem High School Choir sang “Drummer Boy” before three quick speeches.

Speakers at the event included Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill, Elder Bradley Bateman, an Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Elder Alvin F. Meredith III, a General Authority Seventy of the Church and president of BYU-Idaho.

“His light was meant to be shared,” Elder Meredith said after quoting the teachings of Jesus Christ about light from the New Testament and the Book of Mormon. “And we share His light by loving one another, by treating all as our neighbor and by giving acts of service and acts of kindness when given the opportunity.”

Elder Meredith also said people should love each other and help each other. One of those ways to help each other is through the Giving Machines, which are sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ. Because of the sponsorship, 100% of donations go directly to the charities patrons select when donating at the machines.

The machines are similar to a vending machine, where patrons push in the code for the item they want to donate. A card will drop to the bottom of the machine, but those cards stay in the machine. There are larger cards available for people to take pictures with inside the lobby.

The Light the World Giving Machines come to Rexburg Idaho at Hemming Village. | Courtesy BYU-Idaho

Items available to donate include toys, hygiene kits, rides for seniors, meals, shoes, diapers, a month of utilities, weighted blankets, homemade quilts, groceries, school tuition and even a goat.

“The fact that we could buy a goat for some kid over in a third-world country, which would change their lives is a really cool event—we didn’t do that one today, but we did do several things to help the community here,” said Austin Earl, who donated with his wife, Kristy and baby, Benjamin. “We’re just excited to help out.”

Rexburg Mayor Jerry Merrill and his wife, Marianne, were among the first to donate during the ribbon-cutting event. They decided to help local charities. He said people in the community have asked him over the years if Rexburg could get Giving Machines and now it has happened.

“It’s great to have Thanksgiving and reflect on all the things you’re thankful for leading into the Christmas season because, of course, our Savior, Jesus Christ, is the one who represents the best things that can happen in all of the world, and so that’s the thing we really try to focus on in my family,” Merrill said.

Other city and state leaders were in attendance at the ribbon-cutting, including State Rep. Jon Weber, R-Rexburg, and State Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg. Ricks said it’s exciting to have the Giving Machines in Rexburg.

“This is just a good opportunity and will just kind of get you into the Christmas spirit of giving,” Ricks said.

The Giving Machines are available for donations between 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. in the lobby of Hemming Village until Dec. 14. On the final day, the lobby will close at 8 p.m. The machines will then move to the Grand Teton Mall in Idaho Falls from Dec. 15 – Jan. 1.