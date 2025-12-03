Mark Dahlquist triumphs over Greg Cates in Pocatello mayor race - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Voters have decided who the next mayor of Pocatello will be.

On Tuesday evening, just after 9:45 p.m., the results of the mayoral runoff election were released, showing Mark Dahlquist as the winner by a wide margin. The final vote count showed Dahlquist earning 62% of the vote with 7,238 total votes, compared to his opponent, Greg Cates, who received 38% of the vote, with 4,424 votes.

“It’s a new day, Pocatello. It’s a bright, new day,” Dahlquist said at his election party at Portneuf Valley Brewing immediately following the release of the results.

Dahlquist also garnered the most votes in the Nov. 4 general election, with 40% of the vote, compared to Cates’ 31%. Outgoing Mayor Brian Blad brought in 14% of the vote. Blad has held the office since 2010, making Dahlquist the first new mayor in 15 years.

Pocatello joins 12 other cities in eastern Idaho that have elected a mayor-elect this year.

Cates reflected on his campaign with EastIdahoNews.com at his election party at Purpose Tea, before the results were announced. Cates was not available to be reached immediately after the election results were released.

“My campaign was focused on talking to people in the community and figuring out what it is that they want to change about our city,” Cates said.

Greg Cates speaks with a supporter on election night. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

Dahlquist reflected on the campaign through the month of November with EastIdahoNews.com before polls closed.

“Even people I don’t even know have stepped up and they want to just help with this whole campaign. They love the theme. They’re confident in my abilities and my experience and my leadership skills and vision,” Dahlquist said.

Dahlquist comes from a housing background, as a past president on the Homeless & Housing Coalition of Southeast Idaho and as the executive director of the nonprofit Neighborworks Pocatello. Additionally, Dahlquist is a member of the Pocatello/Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee and has been a member of the Board of Directors of the Portneuf Greenway.

Dahlquist will be sworn in as the mayor of Pocatello in January in the city council chambers. He said he will have a lot of work ahead of him after that.

“I know this is going to be a hard job. There’s lots of tough work to do. … and I’m ready to do it,” Dahlquist said.

